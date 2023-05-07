UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly, Unequivocally Supporting Kashmiris' Just Cause: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Pakistan strongly, unequivocally supporting Kashmiris' just cause: Report

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan has reiterated its stand that negotiations with India are not possible till reversal of 5 August 2019 unilateral actions by the Modi-led fascist Indian regime.

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service, Sunday, Pakistan has been strongly and unequivocally supporting the Kashmiris' just cause and has remained the strongest voice in the world for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

It said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a news conference after addressing the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa, India, has ruled out any change in Pakistan's position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

It said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that there would be no dialogue with the Modi regime till review of 5 August 2019 illegal unilateral actions, 5 August 2019 illegal actions have not only violated international laws and United Nations resolutions but also bilateral agreements.

The report said that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders had also welcomed the recent statements of the Pakistani leadership, saying Pakistan is the real advocate and voice of the oppressed Kashmiris.

It said Indian secret agencies are trying to mislead the Kashmiris through false propaganda that Pakistan has bartered away Kashmir. The entire Pakistan is fully standing by the Kashmiri people in their pursuit for freedom, it added.

The report maintained that Pakistani leaders had time and again reiterated that their all-out support to the Kashmir cause will continue unabated and Pakistan would never leave Kashmiri people alone or at the mercy of circumstances.

It said Kashmiris' love and attachment with Pakistan is the main driving force behind their freedom struggle, adding Pakistanis and Kashmiri are connected with each other through strong natural, historical and cultural bonds.

The Jammu and Kashmir, it said is an internationally recognized dispute and India cannot change its status though unilateral actionsThe report revealed that India and Pakistan cannot have normal relations until the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the Kashmiris' aspirations, urging the world to put pressure on India to rescind its 5 Aug 2019 moves and start a meaningful and result-oriented dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

