Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic norms of inter-state relations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2022) Pakistan has strongly urged India to respect basic norms of inter-state relations and refrain from commenting on the bilateral ties between the United States and Pakistan.

Responding to media questions about unwarranted remarks by the Indian Minister for External Affairs, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan has longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, which has been vital in promoting peace, security and stability in the region.

He said in recent months Pakistan-U.S. relations have become robust and multidimensional, further deepening people-to-people and bilateral ties. Both countries are constructively engaged to maintain regional peace and security.

The Spokesperson said India also needs serious introspection of its diplomatic conduct.