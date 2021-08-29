Pakistan students asked to apply for YES scholarships by Sep 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistani students desirous to study in the high schools of the United States of America (USA) have been asked to apply online for fully funded Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Programme for academic year 2022-23, by September 15.

The one year duration K-L YES program is a high school exchange programme sponsored by the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and is implemented by a consortium of organizations led by American Councils for international education, said an authentic source.

Female students, students with physical disabilities and students from non-elite and government schools, who meet the criteria are strongly encouraged to apply.

It covers all costs of the selected candidates, including Air fair,room, meals,health insurance and stipend,said authentic sources.

Since 2003, the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program has provided scholarships to 1,351 high school students from all over Pakistan, according to the website, www.yespk.org The program provides high school students from countries with significant Muslim populations the opportunity to spend an academic year as an exchange student in the United States, attending high school and living with an American host family.

To be eligible for the K-L YES programme, interested candidates must be a Pakistani citizen and not dual citizens or permanent residents of the United States (US), or any other country; aged between 15 and 17 years on August 15, 2022; and be currently enrolled in grade 9, 10 or O level in academic year 2021-22.

The selected students would be enrolled for a full academic year of high school study in the U.S., attending classes and participating in extracurricular activities with their American classmates.

YES students would also participate in special enrichment activities, including community service, youth leadership training, and other activities that help them learn more about American culture.

In addition, students would serve as "cultural ambassadors" in their host communities, sharing their rich and vibrant culture and educating Americans about Pakistan.

Finalists would be notified by a letter from the YES Program Director.

/395