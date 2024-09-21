Pakistan Study Center Organizes Seminar, Camp For Thalassemia
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Study Centre (PSC), University of Sindh, in collaboration with ESSA Lab and the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Galaxy organized a health awareness seminar on Saturday, focusing on thalassemia and related health issues.
Addressing the event Director PSC Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar stressed the importance of the vital role that the youth could play in community service.
“The youth are the backbone of society and their involvement in community outreach is essential for societal progress," he believed.
He said that awareness seminars always equipped students with the knowledge and skills to address critical health challenges within their communities.
Dr Mahesar also emphasized on the importance of sports activities for maintaining good health.
"Physical activities are not just a means of recreation, but a fundamental part of a healthy lifestyle," he said and added that regular participation in sports strengthened the human body, improved mental well-being and played a preventive role in many health issues.
The keynote speaker Dr Seema Laghari provided an insightful overview of thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder that affected the body's ability to produce hemoglobin.
She explained different types and symptoms of the condition, along with treatment options such as regular blood transfusions, iron chelation therapy and bone marrow or stem cell transplantation.
She also highlighted the importance of preventive screening and genetic counseling, especially in regions where thalassemia was prevalent.
She urged couples to be screened before planning for children.
Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro district, Riaz Wassan, visited the medical camp and lauded the PSC for organizing the event.
He pledged his continued support for fostering collaboration between the administration and academia and for promoting health awareness initiatives for the youth.
The event was attended by the President of the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Imdad Ali Bughio, Dr Ghulam Akber Mahesar, Dr Ghazala Panhwar, Dr Abdul Razaque Channa, Dr Zareen, Majid Noonari and Irshad Burfat.
Following the seminar, members of the Health and Sports Club at the PSC assisted in organizing a blood donation camp, further contributing to the success of the initiative.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, China strengthen energy partnership at Silk Route Expo46 seconds ago
-
Distt admin launches fumigation against dengue to prevent disease49 seconds ago
-
Health Advisor KP crackdowns against spurious drugs2 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests five suspects in 65 IBOs across Punjab11 minutes ago
-
India-sponsored sham elections in IIOJK not substitute for right of self-determination: AJK PM11 minutes ago
-
Police performance targets reviewed11 minutes ago
-
DC asks officials to remove encroachment, inspect LGP shops on daily basis11 minutes ago
-
IG releases Rs1.55 mln for medical expenses of police personnel11 minutes ago
-
Peace establishment, protection of every citizen task of state: CM Bugti11 minutes ago
-
98th birth anniversary of Madam Noor Jehan observed11 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary assures business community of addressing infrastructure, other issues in Hyderabad11 minutes ago
-
Dist admin to prioritize rehabilitation efforts for drug addicts: DC11 minutes ago