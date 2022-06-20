Pakistan succeeds to enter USA cement market, 50,000 tons ready to ship

DG Khan Cement Company Limited (DGKCC), a subsidiary of Nishat Group of Industries has become the first Pakistani company exporting cement to the United States, starting with a shipment of 50,000 tones of low alkali cement which is scheduled to leave Karachi Port for the USA on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :DG Khan Cement Company Limited (DGKCC), a subsidiary of Nishat Group of Industries has become the first Pakistani company exporting cement to the United States, starting with a shipment of 50,000 tones of low alkali cement which is scheduled to leave Karachi Port for the USA on Tuesday.

Director Marketing of DGKCC Fareed Afzal told reporters at a presser here on Monday that the company had secured a sale deal of 600,000 tons, which will be shipped in 12 consignments of 50,000 tons each month-wise. "This figure can double if all goes well." He was flanked by KPT Chairman Syed Saideen Raza, Chairman of Sea Trade Group Muhammad Najib Balagamwala and senior industrialist and exporter Majyed Aziz.

Fareed Fazal said this world-class and high-tech cement was being shipped in jumbo bags escaping the use of containers. The first ship would take around 42 days to reach the Port of Houston, Texas while the next shipment was expected to leave after one month, he added.

He said since 1999, DGKCC had been exporting cement to many countries including South Africa, Central Asian States, India, and Bangladesh. But entering the USA cement market was a pride moment not only for the company but also for the country. "This cement export would help strengthen the foreign reserves, which Pakistan needs badly." He shared that meeting the set standards of USA and its statutory requirements and procedures was really a tough test for the company. "Since the first interaction with the USA buyers, it took almost ten months to execute the deal." Fareed Fazal said the USA buyers had many queries about Pakistani products, ports and allied facilities, and the business environment.

A group of the cement buyers were invited and taken to the DGKCC's cement plant, and then a detailed visit to Karachi Port and its affiliated facilities was arranged with cooperation of KPT authorities. The foreign buyers were very appreciative and committed to import big quantity of cement from the Pakistani company.

He said DGKCC was amongst largest cement manufacturers of Pakistan with a production capacity of 25,000 tons cement per day (7.500 million tons/annum). It had three cement plants located at Dera Ghazi Khan, Kalar Kahar and Hub. Plants and equipment were supplied by renowned European suppliers and were based on the latest dry process technology.

"Our focus is on maintaining ECO-Friendly environment by making significant contribution to reduce carbon footprints by using renewable energy, waste heat recovery and alternate fuels," he said.

Fareed Fazal said it was big move from Pakistan to capture international market through non-traditional export goods, which was direly needed in the emerging world.

He also invited other cement companies of Pakistan to take advantage of this development and offered all kind of support.

Chairman of Sea Trade Group Muhammad Najib Balagamwala, and Majyed Aziz described the sale of cement to the USA as a remarkable achievement and milestone towards diversification in exports.

"We, the business community need to focus on diversification and exploring new markets," they asserted.

KPT Chairman Syed Saideen Raza Zaidi assured of all possible cooperation and facilitation to the exporters at Karachi Port for increase to the country's exports and forex.