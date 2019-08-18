UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Successful To Attract Over US$90 Mln Global Climate Finance

Sun 18th August 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan has been successful in attracting global climate finance of over $90 million because of high priority attached to the subject of climate change.

In this regard, we have so far received Green Climate Fund Grant of US $37.5 million for Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF-II), KFW-German Grant of 13.5 Million Euros for Billion Trees Afforestation Project, Green Climate Fund Grant of US $34.99 million for Transforming the Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture and Climate-Smart Water Management and Green Climate Fund Grant of US $11.8 million for Green BRT Karachi, stated one year performance report of PTI government shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The government also launched Billion Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP) in KP and the Prime Minister inaugurated the 'Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme' in September, 2018.

Phase-I of Programme will enhance forest cover by adding 3.29 billion indigenous plants at a cost of Rs.

125 billion over next four years and Rs.7.5 billion have been allocated for 2019-20.

All the provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan are on board for this mega initiative as it will create 1.5 million jobs.

The Prime Minister announced Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGP-M) in October 2018, with a focus on mobilizing all segments of society. In annual budget 2019-20 an amount of Rs 2 billion has been allocated for this component. A Clean Green scorecard index has been developed that will rank 19 select cities in Punjab and KP in terms of cleanliness and greenery standards.

To curtail plastic waste, the government has banned use of plastic bags in federal capital as under and estimate 55 billion polythene bags are used in Pakistan every year.

The government is also mulling electric cars in the country and the final version of the policy is ready for presentation before the Federal Cabinet. This Policy proposes an incentivized and phased approach for achieving the penetration targets for Electric Vehicles.

