Pakistan successfully chairs CCW annual meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The annual meeting of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), held in Geneva from November 13-15, was successfully concluded under the chairmanship of Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi.

"Under Ambassador Hashmi's stewardship, Pakistan played an important role in the forum in facilitating consensus on several key issues, including a new mandate for future work on autonomous weapons and financial measures to put the Convention on a sustainable footing," the foreign office in a press release on Saturday said.

It further said the successful conclusion of the meeting had been viewed as a welcome development on the multilateral arms control landscape.