Pakistan successfully concludes first-ever 3-tranche capital market transaction: Hammad Azhar

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar said on Wednesday that Pakistan successfully concluded its first-ever three-tranche capital market transaction on Tuesday.
In a tweet, the minister said that with five, ten and thirty years Eurobonds at 6 percent 7.375 percent and 8.
875percent, leading global investors showed great confidence in our country's economy and future outlook.
"Pakistan has very successfully concluded its first ever 3-tranche capital market transaction yesterday. With 5, 10 and 30 year Eurobonds at 6%, 7.375% and 8.875%, leading global investors showed great confidence in our country's economy and future outlook," the federal minister tweeted.