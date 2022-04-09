Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Shaheen-III

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ISPR says the test flight is aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2022) Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile.

Taking to Twitter, the military’s media wing said, “Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile.

The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system,”.

According to ISPR, the test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.