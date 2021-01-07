UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Successfully Conducts Test Flight Of Indigenously Developed Fatah-1

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:58 PM

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1

Pakistan Military’ media wing has says that the system has capacity of delivering a conventional Warhead upto a range of 140km, and will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021d) Pakistan successfully conducted test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1 Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday, January 7.

Pakistan Military’ media wing said that the rocket is capable of delivering a conventional Warhead upto a range of 140km. It said that he weapon system would give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement.

It tweeted: “#Pakistan today conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed #Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of delivering a conventional Warhead upto a range of 140 km.

The Weapon System will give Pak Army capability of precision target engagement 1/2),”.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test, ISPR added.

