Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021d) Pakistan successfully conducted test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1 Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday, January 7.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test, ISPR added.