Pakistan Successfully Demonstrates Anti-missiles Firing In North Arabian Sea

Sat 25th April 2020 | 03:21 PM

Pakistan successfully demonstrates anti-missiles firing in north Arabian sea

Naval Chief Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has witnessed the warships and aircrafts firing anti-ship missiles

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) Pakistan Navy successfully demonstrated anti-ship missiles firing in North Arabian Sea here on Saturday.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the missiles fire as the warships and aircrafts fired anti-ship missiles.

According to Navy Spokesperson, the successful demonstration of missile firing was a testament to the Pakistan Navy’s operational capability and military readiness.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to respond enemy’s aggression befittingly.

The spokesperson said that the launching ceremony was organised at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited (KS&EW) today. The Fast Attack Craft (Missile) 4 was built for Pakistan Navy at Karachi Shipyard which would be equipped with multi-mission and modern anti-ship missiles and sensors, he added.

