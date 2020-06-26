UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Successfully Eliminates Terrorism From Its Soil: Maleeka

Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Pakistan successfully eliminates terrorism from its soil: Maleeka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari Friday said Pakistan has successfully eradicated the terrorism and subversive activities from its soil.

All the stake holders,including political parties and the whole nation stand by the government to defeat the terrorism, she said talking to a private news channel.

She said that our valiant armed forces had rendered supreme and unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism and restored the complete peace in the country.

Maleeka Bokhari said people should avoid to do politics for point scoring on national security issues, adding elimination of corruption and terrorism was part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto during the general election 2018.

She said the corruption was main hurdle in way of development and uplift of the country. The leadership of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes, she added.

The previous governments had left fragile economy and destroyed the national institutions,but the PTI government was effectively working to stable the national economy,besides strengthening the national institution by bring reform in them, she said.

