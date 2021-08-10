Pakistan successfully enhances 300 per cent mangroves cover

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan has become the only country with a thriving population of mangrove trees with successful rise of 300% in its number in the coastal areas increasing its resilience against natural calamities.

Ministry of Climate Change took to Twitter to the country's whooping green cover of mangroves. It wrote, "Pakistan has successfully increased its mangrove cover by 300%. This will not only protect coasts against cyclones but will also uplift the Blue Economy of Pakistan." The Ministry also highlighted that the carbon absorbed or sequestered in the mangrove trees worth billions of Dollars in the global markets of Green bond and with its linkage with aquatic habitat was referred as Blue Bond.

The Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project (TBTTP) official Twitter handle also reached the social networking site to celebrate the success in ecosystem restoration of mangroves.

TBTTP also wrote, "Mangroves are the natural protectors of the coast providing multiple benefits including safety against cyclones and sea level rise."It also announced that this monsoon season the country was expanding its mangrove cover by 12,000 Acres with three new sites in Sindh and Balochistan.

The tweets were followed by the hash tag #plant4pakistan21, the slogan for every monsoon plantation drive.