Pakistan successfully expose Indian tyranny on Kashmiris people : Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain Sunday said that Pakistan was effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue on international forums through its proactive diplomacy and putting pressure on India to stop genocide of innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied Kashmir.

The Indian tyranny against oppressed Kashmiris would come to an end soon, as the Modi government was under pressure and facing huge criticism by the Indian political and opposition parties over his decision to revoke Article 370, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Fawad Hussain said the international community was putting pressure on Modi's government to impede its atrocities in the Jammu and Kashmir, besides listing Pakistan's stance over the cause of Kashmir.

He said Modi's act to change demography of Kashmir would pave the ways towards Kashmir independence. "Nobody could buy the ideological people while the freedom movement entered into logical conclusion after the martyrdom of freedom fighter Burhan Wani."Pakistan was being considered by the world as a responsible Nuclear State while India as extremist and fascist one, he said.