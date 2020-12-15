UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Successfully Holds MRCP PACES Clinical Examination: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:06 PM

Pakistan has successfully conducted the Membership of Royal Colleges of Physicians (MRCP), UK PACES clinical examination at Pak Emirates Military Hospital Rawalpindi, the first ever center established in the country by Royal College of Physicians UK

After mutual collaboration, conferences and Memorandum Of Understanding between Surgeon General of Pakistan Army and Royal College of Physicians UK, Federation of Royal Colleges of Physicians UK, a five-member team headed by International Medical Director for MRCP Dr Donald Farquhar visited Pakistan to conduct MRCP PACES clinical examination, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

After mutual collaboration, conferences and Memorandum Of Understanding between Surgeon General of Pakistan Army and Royal College of Physicians UK, Federation of Royal Colleges of Physicians UK, a five-member team headed by International Medical Director for MRCP Dr Donald Farquhar visited Pakistan to conduct MRCP PACES clinical examination, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

This has been the 15-year journey to open a "MRCP PACES Center in Pakistan". From now on, MRCP PACES Clinical Examination (UK) will be held regularly at least twice a year in Pakistan.

The panel of examination from UK, Dr Donald Farquhar, Prof Charles Twort, Dr Peter Newman, Dr Tanzeem Raza and Dr Roderick Harvery, were joined by a team in Pakistan comprising Prof Aamir Ghafoor Khan, Lead Examiner for MRCP in Pakistan, Prof Imran Fazal, Prof Khurshid Muhammad Uttra, Prof Wasim Alamgir, Prof Zafar Ali Qureshi, Prof Shazia Nisar, Prof Azmat Hayat, Dr Asim Yousaf, Dr Muhammad Salim, Dr Haroon Hafiz and Dr Mohsin Saif.

The exam lasted three days and 45 candidates were examined.

Dr Donald Farquhar, Federation International Medical Director for Assessment shared: "MRCP exams are offered in 36 countries around the world at more than 100 locations and over 25,000 doctors take the exams each year. The advent of these high level medical exams in Pakistan will provide doctors with the opportunity to take this examination locally."He also appreciated the facilities and hospitality offered by Pak Emirates Military Hospital Rawalpindi during the PACES clinical examination.

He added that it was the biggest international examination organised by MRCP whereas the participants partaking the exam had had a fair examination which would twice a year.

