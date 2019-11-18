Pakistan successfully launches ballistic missile Shaheen-I

(@fidahassanain)

ISPR says the aim of launching Shaheen-I is aimed at testing operational readiness of army strategic forces command.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2019) Pakistan has successfully conducted launch of ballistic missile Shaheen-I, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to a press release issued by ISPR, Shaheen-I was launched with an aim of testing the operational readiness of Army Stragetic Forces Command.



ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor also tweeted about successful launch of Shaheen-I ballist missile. He wrote in his tweet:

The ISPR said that Shaheen-I missible is capable of delivering all types of warheads up to a range of 650 kilometeres. It also stated that today's successful launching of Shaheen-I ballistic missile is an evidence of high standard proficiency of the army forces which promissing credible minimum deterence.