Pakistan successfully launches Ra’ad—II missile

ISPR says that Ra’ad—II missile has modern guidance and navigation system in it to hit the target accurately.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of Ra’ad –II cruise missile , the Inter-Services Public Missiles said here on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, Ra’ad—II has the capacity of hitting the target at 600 kilometers and can hit the target from air to ground and to the sea. The missile carries the latest guidance and navigation system within it.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the armed forces and scientists for successful launch of Ra’ad-II missile in the region.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza also congratulated the scientists for successful launch of Ra’ad—II.

The ISPR has stated that Ra’ad—II has successfully been launched by a war-jet which hit the target. Senior military officials and scientists personally observed the test launching of Ra’ad-II

“It is a big step on the part of Pakistan’s defence system,” said ISPR in its statement issued to the media. “It can hit the target accurately,” it added.