UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Successfully Manage To Implement Major Points On FATF: Hamad Azhar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan successfully manage to implement major points on FATF: Hamad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Friday congratulated the nation for successfully implementing the major points of Financially Action Task Force (FATF).

"Out of 27 points, we have implemented 21 points given by the authorities concerned regarding FATF, " he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Except India, every country had appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for satisfying the people dealing FATF, he added.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list during the period of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz last government, he said.

In reply to a question, he said the remaining six points had partially implemented.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Financial Action Task Force Muslim TV Government

Recent Stories

Libya's NOC Plans to Increase Daily Oil Production ..

6 minutes ago

Pompeo Stressed to Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diploma ..

7 minutes ago

Govt respects verdicts of Judiciary: MNA

1 hour ago

Govt taking measures to control rampant population ..

1 hour ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says Good Progress Being Made on Deal Betwee ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.