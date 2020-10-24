Pakistan successfully manage to implement major points on FATF: Hamad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Friday congratulated the nation for successfully implementing the major points of Financially Action Task Force (FATF).

"Out of 27 points, we have implemented 21 points given by the authorities concerned regarding FATF, " he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Except India, every country had appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for satisfying the people dealing FATF, he added.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list during the period of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz last government, he said.

In reply to a question, he said the remaining six points had partially implemented.