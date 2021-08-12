Pakistan successfully sets world record for planting 52,000 trees in a minute

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan on Thursday successfully achieved world record for planting 52,000 saplings in a minute in Gujranwala where thousands of teachers and students of various schools participated in the massive one day plantation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday successfully achieved world record for planting 52,000 saplings in a minute in Gujranwala where thousands of teachers and students of various schools participated in the massive one day plantation.

The Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Project official handle on Twitter wrote, "Pakistan now holds the World Record for planting 52,000 trees in a minute by beating India (37,000)."In another tweet, it informed that thousands of school students in Gujranwala along with their teachers had set a world record of planting 52,000 saplings in one minute under Prime Minister Imran Khan's tree planting campaign across the country.

The tweets were followed by hashtags #Plant4Pakistan21, #Gujranwala and #Plant4Pakistan21.