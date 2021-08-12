UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Successfully Sets World Record For Planting 52,000 Trees In A Minute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 08:28 PM

Pakistan successfully sets world record for planting 52,000 trees in a minute

Pakistan on Thursday successfully achieved world record for planting 52,000 saplings in a minute in Gujranwala where thousands of teachers and students of various schools participated in the massive one day plantation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday successfully achieved world record for planting 52,000 saplings in a minute in Gujranwala where thousands of teachers and students of various schools participated in the massive one day plantation.

The Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Project official handle on Twitter wrote, "Pakistan now holds the World Record for planting 52,000 trees in a minute by beating India (37,000)."In another tweet, it informed that thousands of school students in Gujranwala along with their teachers had set a world record of planting 52,000 saplings in one minute under Prime Minister Imran Khan's tree planting campaign across the country.

The tweets were followed by hashtags #Plant4Pakistan21, #Gujranwala and #Plant4Pakistan21.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister World Twitter Gujranwala Billion

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

16 minutes ago
 Over 1.4m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 1.4m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Movement worker relates what he saw durin ..

Pakistan Movement worker relates what he saw during independence movement

16 minutes ago
 OGDCL forms mobile teams for countrywide anti-COVI ..

OGDCL forms mobile teams for countrywide anti-COVID vaccination drive

16 minutes ago
 Japan to Grant Asylum Status to Renegate Myanmar F ..

Japan to Grant Asylum Status to Renegate Myanmar Football Player Next Week - Rep ..

16 minutes ago
 Iraqi authorities urged to issue 15-day visa to Pa ..

Iraqi authorities urged to issue 15-day visa to Pakistani religious tourists

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.