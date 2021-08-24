Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

The military’s media wing says the rocket is capable of delivering a conventional warhead.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2021) Pakistan successfully test launched Fatah-1, the indigenously developed guided multi-launch rocket system, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the military’s media wing said that the rocket was capable of delivering a conventional warhead.

The ISPR said, "The weapon system will give Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,".

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of flight test of rocket system.