UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Successfully Test Launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:19 PM

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

The military’s media wing says the rocket is capable of delivering a conventional warhead.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2021) Pakistan successfully test launched Fatah-1, the indigenously developed guided multi-launch rocket system, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the military’s media wing said that the rocket was capable of delivering a conventional warhead.

The ISPR said, "The weapon system will give Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,".

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of flight test of rocket system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Army Twitter ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Media Weapon Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle g ..

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle global challenges, latest Expo ..

9 minutes ago
 PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

26 minutes ago
 63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

39 minutes ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

1 hour ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

1 hour ago
 Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.