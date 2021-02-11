UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Successfully Tests Babur Cruise Missile: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:26 PM

Pakistan successfully tests Babur Cruise Missile: ISPR

The Military’s media wing says that Babur Cruise Missile can hit the target at 450 kilometers both on land and in the sea.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) Pakistan successfully tested Babur Cruise missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military media wing said that Babar Cruise missile can hit the target at 450 kilometers range

“The missile was launched through multi-tube missile launch vehicle,” said the ISPR.

According to ISPR statement, the Babur cruise missile is capable of engaging targets at land and sea with high precision. The missile was launched from a state-of-the-art multi-tube missile launch vehicle.

The training launch was witnessed by Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander of Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers of Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organizations.

The NESCOM chairman appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of the Army Strategic Forces, which was reflected by the proficient handling of the weapon system in the field and fulfillment of all laid-down training parameters.

He also praised the contributions of the scientists and the engineers towards the enhancement of Pakistan’s strategic capability. The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the participating troops on the conduct of the successful training launch of the Babur cruise mis

This is another feather in the cap of Pakistani scientists who made major contribution in making Pakistan’s defense stronger.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran, Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and chief of other services congratulated the team members and soldiers.

