Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan Successfully Tests Shaheen-3 Ballistic Missile - Armed Forces

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Pakistan has successfully conducted the test launch of its Shaheen-3 surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the armed forces spokesman, Babar Iftikhar, said on Wednesday.

"Pakistan conducted successful flight test of #Shaheen-3 surface 2 surface ballistic missile,having range of 2750 Kms.

Flt test aimed @ revalidating various design & tech parameters of weapon system. President, PM, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists & engineers," Iftikhar wrote on Twitter.

The medium-range Shahin-3 missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear charges. The first tests of the missile took place in March 2015.

More Stories From Pakistan

