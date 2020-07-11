Pakistan successfully winning war against coronavirus: Nausheen Hamid

Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid on Saturday said that Pakistan with its tremendous capacity was successful winning the war against coronoavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid on Saturday said that Pakistan with its tremendous capacity was successful winning the war against coronoavirus pandemic.

Talking to ptv news, he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team's was working enthusiastically and their efforts have been recognized globally.

Nausheen Hamid said now the intensity of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country is not as severe as in other parts of the world because the government of Pakistan gave timely response to the pandemic.

She said the government's timely response to the threat resulted in keeping the virus at bay for a longer time when other super powers including other countries were reporting cases.

She said Pakistan's measures against novel coronavirus (Covid-19) threat as 'timely' and the 'best national response' were acknowledged by the World Health Organisation (WHO) who had asked Pakistani government to continue those and keep a vigilant eye on new cases and expand testing facilities to various public sector hospitals.

During the global pandemic Pakistani researchers, engineers and scientists have stepped up by manufacturing state of art medical equipment which includes masks, sanitizers, ventilators and other essential equipments to fight the virus that has been causing havoc around the nation. This has been a great Pakistani government's achievement, she mentioned.

The policies of the government are in the right direction resulting in revival of economy and reduction in COVID-19 cases as well, she added.

She said different experiments are being done in many countries to deal with the challenge of COVID-19 but the situation in Pakistan in terms of recoveries and number of cases of corona is much better as compared to other countries.

It is good development that Pakistan is indigenously manufacturing face masks, sanitizers and ventilators as well and this critical time gave us opportunity to show our hidden potentials in Medical field, she added.

She said i am also confident that the chances of economic revival in Pakistan are much better than even most developed countries.

The PTI government is utilizing all available resources to provide relief to people in the crucial times with announcing Ehsaas Emergency Program in needs of time, she highlighted.

Pakistan adopted the approach of smart lockdown after identifying certain hotspots of corona and sealed them, resulting in notable decline in the number of corona cases, she mentioned.

Nausheen Hamid said the people of country in the start were not taking the situation of the pandemic seriously, so the government was forced to impose smart lockdown in specific areas where it witnessed a decrease in number of coronavirus patients.

She also advised that Eid-ul-Azha is approaching and there is still need to maintain social distancing. It is our moral responsibility to comply with the guidelines issued by the government as these are for our own safety.

If public is careless on Eid-ul Azha, the virus could spread again and there could be a fresh spike in the number of infections. Hospitals will come under pressure again. So I'm appealing the public to mark this Eid with simplicity and adopt all coronavirus precautions, she suggested.