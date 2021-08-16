UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Suffered A Lot Due To Afghan War: Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 10:28 PM

Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan had to face economic, social and cultural difficulties due to Afghan war

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan had to face economic, social and cultural difficulties due to Afghan war.

Pakistan's frontier region had suffered a lot because of a long volatile situation in the Afghan region, he said while talking to a private television channel.

After the withdrawal of American forces, he said we wanted peaceful solution of Afghanistan's issue. Replying to a question about reaction of Taliban after disappearing of Ex President Ashraf Ghani from his territory, he said we did not see any worse reaction of Afghan people so far. To another question, he said the incumbent government would continue playing its role for permanent peace in the Afghan region.

