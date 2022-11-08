UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Suffering From Effects Of Climate Change: Bilawal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Pakistan suffering from effects of climate change: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said Pakistan suffered a lot of damage because of climate induced disaster caused by floods.

In an interview with CNN, he said the world has to address the issues caused by climate change.

It was shared responsibility of the global community to find solutions to mitigate effects of climate change, he added.

He said Pakistan contributed less than one percent of the global carbon footprint but it was the 8th most stressed country on the planet, in that sense it was a great injustice to the country.

"We are feeling brunt of the damages caused by climate change."

More Stories From Pakistan

