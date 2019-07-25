Pakistan Suffers from an Extensive Education Crisis: Nadia

Nadia Naviwala, Global Fellow, Wilson Center on Thursday said Pakistan suffered from an extensive education crisis as millions of Pakistani children did not attend school, and those who attend dealt with absent teachers and poor learning environments, among other things.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Nadia Naviwala, Global Fellow, Wilson Center on Thursday said Pakistan suffered from an extensive education crisis as millions of Pakistani children did not attend school, and those who attend dealt with absent teachers and poor learning environments, among other things.

Talking to private news channel she said, intention in Pakistan had focused on increasing enrollment, since Pakistan had the second-highest number of out of school children in the world. But the central challenge was that children in school were not learning anything, leading to dropouts and a high proportion of children making it through 5th grade illiterate, she added.

She said, Learning levels were atrociously low in Pakistan. A 2003 study by LEAPS found that only 31 percent of third graders in Punjab could write a coherent and grammatically correct sentence using the word "school" in Urdu. Just 11 percent could complete the task in English. Only 65 percent could subtract single digits and 25 percent could read and write the time from a clock.

She told, for about half of Pakistani children, this is the maximum education they will ever get. Forty percent of girls and 50 percent of all boys either never go to school or drop out by the end of third grade.

She said, the 2015 report of the independent Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), found that 44 percent of third graders in rural schools (public and private) could read a sentence in Urdu. Of those who stay in school through fifth grade, 55 percent can read a story in Urdu.

Although widely cited, however, ASER data was not reliable enough to make comparisons across years, she added.

Children in Pakistani schools today are expected to be trilingual, but without proper instruction in any language. For over 90 percent, their mother tongue was something other than Urdu, such as Sindhi, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki, or Balochi, she added.

Research has shown that children learn best in their mother tongue. But in school, children faced an urdu language curriculum and textbooks, which was a major reason of not absorbing the material by children, she added.

According to the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood expressed emphasized that every child had to be enrolled in the school but Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would ensure the provision of technical and professional education for the progress of the country.

The education minister said that incumbent government had taken all the stakeholders on board to achieve a national consensus over this issue of vital importance.

He said that the government had decided to introduce a single curriculum throughout the country in order to improve the national education system as per international standards.

He further said the previous governments had grabbed funds in millions but did not form any fruitful mechanism to upgrade the national education system, adding the government had decided to initiate a project to train the Primary teachers across the country to improve the basic concepts of pupils.