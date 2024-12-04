Pakistan Suffers From Second Fastest Rate Of AIDS Spread: Experts
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Pakistan has the second fastest rate of AIDS spread in the Asia Pacific Region as there has been a massive increase in new HIV infections for the last decade.
These views were expressed by experts while addressing a seminar on “The evolving landscape of HIV/Aids: addressing complexities and treatment” arranged by Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology and UAF Biotech Club at New Senate Hall.
UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan called for breaking myths, timely treatment and fostering a supportive community for individuals living with HIV. He said that this event was meant to combat stigma and to highlight the pressing issues surrounding HIV and foster a deeper understanding of its evolving dynamics.
He stressed the need for creating awareness and enhanced preventive measures and community engagement to combat the growing threat.
Medical expert Dr. Nazia Ehsan, In-charge HIV/AIDS Centre, Allied Hospital, urged the people to put aside fear and misconceptions about the disease.
She provided a comprehensive overview of HIV during the seminar, covering its symptoms, causes, treatment options, and historical background.
Dr. Sumaira Riaz from University Medical & Dental College said that first HIV case was reported in the country in 1987 caused by unsafe blood transfusion whereas in 2004 first HIV outbreak hit the remote area of Larkana due to injection drug users.
Director Center for Advanced Studies Dr. Sultan Habib Ullah said that it is need of the hour to expedite efforts to create widespread awareness and proactive measures to address the alarming trends.
Director CABB, UAF, Prof. Dr. Bushra Sadia while emphasizing its importance in spreading awareness about HIV expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire more proactive steps to address the challenges.
Dr. Irfan and others also spoke on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Unity for progress: Ahsan Iqbal describes promoting peace, religious harmony as ‘collective respon ..58 seconds ago
-
DC reviews performance of government departments1 minute ago
-
PM back to Islamabad after two-day Saudi visit1 minute ago
-
Sargodha University launches its own TV1 minute ago
-
ECP orders initiating delimitation process for LG elections in Federal Capital1 minute ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Reliance on academic research key to sustainable housing, real estate policies: Pirzada11 minutes ago
-
All-out resources to be utilised for employees' welfare: MD APP11 minutes ago
-
BTTN’s researchers attend 25th Annual Population Research Conference11 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman Sanghar conducts khuli kachehri at DAO11 minutes ago
-
DC for timely sowing of wheat crop11 minutes ago
-
Civil Society, RDSE celebrate Universal Day of Special Persons21 minutes ago