Pakistan Suffers From Second Fastest Rate Of AIDS Spread: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Pakistan has the second fastest rate of AIDS spread in the Asia Pacific Region as there has been a massive increase in new HIV infections for the last decade.

These views were expressed by experts while addressing a seminar on “The evolving landscape of HIV/Aids: addressing complexities and treatment” arranged by Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology and UAF Biotech Club at New Senate Hall.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan called for breaking myths, timely treatment and fostering a supportive community for individuals living with HIV. He said that this event was meant to combat stigma and to highlight the pressing issues surrounding HIV and foster a deeper understanding of its evolving dynamics.

He stressed the need for creating awareness and enhanced preventive measures and community engagement to combat the growing threat.

Medical expert Dr. Nazia Ehsan, In-charge HIV/AIDS Centre, Allied Hospital, urged the people to put aside fear and misconceptions about the disease.

She provided a comprehensive overview of HIV during the seminar, covering its symptoms, causes, treatment options, and historical background.

Dr. Sumaira Riaz from University Medical & Dental College said that first HIV case was reported in the country in 1987 caused by unsafe blood transfusion whereas in 2004 first HIV outbreak hit the remote area of Larkana due to injection drug users.

Director Center for Advanced Studies Dr. Sultan Habib Ullah said that it is need of the hour to expedite efforts to create widespread awareness and proactive measures to address the alarming trends.

Director CABB, UAF, Prof. Dr. Bushra Sadia while emphasizing its importance in spreading awareness about HIV expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire more proactive steps to address the challenges.

Dr. Irfan and others also spoke on the occasion.

