Pakistan suffers over $ 32 billion damage due to recent floods, PM tells UN Sec Gen

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that according to the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), the total estimated damage caused by the recent floods in Pakistan was over $32 billion i.e. around 10% of the country's GDP.

The enormous task of rehabilitation and reconstruction would require substantial international support for Pakistan to build back greener, based on the model of sustainable development, he added.

The prime minister highlighted this as he met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres here on the sidelines of COP-27 Summit being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing said.

Appreciating the UN Secretary-General for his solidarity with, and call for massive support to Pakistan in the wake of devastating floods in the country, he reiterated that the unprecedented flood disaster in Pakistan was a clear manifestation of the challenge posed by climate change.

The prime minister also endorsed the UN Secretary-General's call for climate justice and climate solidarity.

Referring to the adoption of UN General Assembly resolution, last month, expressing solidarity with Pakistan, he said that Pakistan was looking forward to convening an international 'pledging conference' bringing together all development partners.

The prime minister also expressed appreciation for the creation of a UN inter agency team, led by the Deputy Secretary General, to help Pakistan prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction plan to be presented to the Conference.

With reference to COP-27, he stated that Climate Conference was a timely opportunity for the international community to catalyse concerted international action to mitigate the impact of climate change, and promote climate justice, based on the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

The prime minister emphasized that addressing "loss and damage" would be a key "deliverable" at COP-27.

At the request of Pakistan in its capacity as the Chair of the G77 and China the COP-27 has agreed, by consensus, to the proposed inclusion of an agenda item on loss and damage finance.

The bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister and the UN Secretary-General was followed by a joint press stake-out at the "Pakistan Pavilion".