UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Suffers Over $ 32 Billion Damage Due To Recent Floods, PM Tells UN Sec Gen

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Pakistan suffers over $ 32 billion damage due to recent floods, PM tells UN Sec Gen

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that according to the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), the total estimated damage caused by the recent floods in Pakistan was over $32 billion i.e. around 10% of the country's GDP

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that according to the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), the total estimated damage caused by the recent floods in Pakistan was over $32 billion i.e. around 10% of the country's GDP.

The enormous task of rehabilitation and reconstruction would require substantial international support for Pakistan to build back greener, based on the model of sustainable development, he added.

The prime minister highlighted this as he met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres here on the sidelines of COP-27 Summit being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing said.

Appreciating the UN Secretary-General for his solidarity with, and call for massive support to Pakistan in the wake of devastating floods in the country, he reiterated that the unprecedented flood disaster in Pakistan was a clear manifestation of the challenge posed by climate change.

The prime minister also endorsed the UN Secretary-General's call for climate justice and climate solidarity.

Referring to the adoption of UN General Assembly resolution, last month, expressing solidarity with Pakistan, he said that Pakistan was looking forward to convening an international 'pledging conference' bringing together all development partners.

The prime minister also expressed appreciation for the creation of a UN inter agency team, led by the Deputy Secretary General, to help Pakistan prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction plan to be presented to the Conference.

With reference to COP-27, he stated that Climate Conference was a timely opportunity for the international community to catalyse concerted international action to mitigate the impact of climate change, and promote climate justice, based on the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

The prime minister emphasized that addressing "loss and damage" would be a key "deliverable" at COP-27.

At the request of Pakistan in its capacity as the Chair of the G77 and China the COP-27 has agreed, by consensus, to the proposed inclusion of an agenda item on loss and damage finance.

The bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister and the UN Secretary-General was followed by a joint press stake-out at the "Pakistan Pavilion".

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Flood China Post Media All Billion

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting on T ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 51 criminals held, contraband seized

51 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt reconstitutes Cholistan Development Au ..

Punjab govt reconstitutes Cholistan Development Authority

1 minute ago
 US Diplomats to Discuss Full Resumption of Visa Se ..

US Diplomats to Discuss Full Resumption of Visa Services During Cuba Trip - Stat ..

2 minutes ago
 Iran Deprived of Stable Internet, International In ..

Iran Deprived of Stable Internet, International Internet Platforms - IT Trade Un ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey Calls Kristersson's Visit 'Historic Opportu ..

Turkey Calls Kristersson's Visit 'Historic Opportunity' for Swedish NATO Bid

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.