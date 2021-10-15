Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has nothing to do with politics: chairman

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) on Friday sought attention of the government to resolve matters related to sugar industry, saying the jobs of many employees needed to be protected.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel, PSMA Punjab Chairman Muhammad Zaka Ashraf stressed that the association had nothing to do with politics and wanted to work in cooperation with the government.

He appreciated that this year handsome price of sugar was given to sugarcane growers due to which the produce increased by 10 to 15 percent.

He highlighted that whereas the 'production cost' of sugar touched Rs 104 per kg ,the government however fixed its price at Rs 84.75 per kg. He said that due to this difference the sugar industry was facing financial repercussions.

He also expressed concern regarding fine imposition on sugar industry by Competition Commission of Pakistan and some other related issues.

