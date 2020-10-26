UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Summons French Ambassador Over “blasphemous Caricatures”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:28 PM

Pakistan summons French ambassador over “blasphemous caricatures”

Pakistan has strongly condemned publication of “blasphemous caricatures” and statements of certain irresponsible elements and some politicians who backed this idea of hurting Muslims across the globe in the guise of “freedom of expression”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) Pakistan summoned French ambassador and recorded strong protest against blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on Monday.

The Foreign Office handed over a dossier to the French envoy and clarified that no one would be allowed to hurt the emotions of the Muslims across the globe.

Pakistan had earlier termed it as “systematic Islamophobic campaign” in the guise of freedom of expression.

The Foreign Office strongly condemned the blasphemous caricatures and said that it was an attack on Islam. Certain irresponsible elements in some developed countries were involved in hurting sentiments of Muslims, said the FO, making it clear that desecration of Holy Quran and blasphemy of Prophet Peace Be Upon would never be tolerated.

It said that the statements of certain politicians who backed publication of blasphemous caricatures had further damaged the situation. The FO Said that it was extremely unfortunate that certain politicians were equating islam with terrorism, for narrow electoral and political gains.

“Freedom of expression is not an absolute right and it also carries special duties and responsibilities,” said the FO, pointing out that hurting others’ feeling was not allowed in universal values of the world.

The Foreign Office said dissemination of racist ideas, defamation and ridiculing of other religions, denigration of religious personalities, hate speech, and incitement to violence are not allowed expressions of this fundamental freedom.

It said such illegal and Islamophobic acts fanning inter-religious hatred, hostility and confrontation, are the very basis of horrendous terrorist acts like Christ Church, thereby imperiling future prospects of peace and harmony among civilizations.

Despite that there were anti-blasphemy and criminal laws for sensitive issues such as denial of Holocaust, the justification by a few politicians in some Western countries for insulting sentiments of Muslims, was nothing but a blatant reflection of double standards. Such justifications seriously exposed their human rights credentials, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Protest World Foreign Office Blasphemy Criminals Church Muslim

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan is at risk of “exclusion” due to l ..

35 minutes ago

Belarus opposition leader says supporters launchin ..

13 minutes ago

PDM's third circus failed: Khurrum Sher Zaman

14 minutes ago

Govt highlights Kashmir issue at international for ..

14 minutes ago

Russia to Commit to Freeze on Intermediate-Range N ..

14 minutes ago

Electric fan export rise 9.26% in Q1of FY 2020-21

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.