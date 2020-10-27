UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Summons Indian Charge D' Affaires; Condemns Continued HR Abuses In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:32 PM

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires; condemns continued HR abuses in IIOJK

Pakistan on Tuesday demanded the Indian Government to give the Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions which call for a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday demanded the Indian Government to give the Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions which call for a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

The Indian Charg d' Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan's strong protest on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day in condemnation of the continued human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

� According to a Foreign Office press release, it was further demanded that India rescind its illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, immediately lift its military siege in the IIOJK, and reverse its illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

� The Indian side was also called upon to cease extrajudicial killings of the Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search operations and release the illegally detained Kashmiri youth and political leadership.

� It was underscored that to enable an accurate assessment of the humanitarian situation in the region, India needed to immediately remove all restrictions on the media, internet and mobile communications in the IIOJK and allow unhindered access of independent observers, human rights organizations and international media to the occupied territory.

Pakistan reiterated its position that India's illegal steps could neither alter the disputed status of the occupied territory nor prejudice the Kashmiris' inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions for which it (Pakistan) extended the fullest support.

