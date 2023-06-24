Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

(@Abdulla99267510)

The foreign office asked the Indian side to respect the Ceasefire Understanding, conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, and uphold peace along the Line of Control.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2023) Pakistan on Saturday summoned the Indian Charge d' Affaires in a strong expression of protest against the ceasefire violation.

This action was taken to register Pakistan's condemnation of the ceasefire violation committed by Indian forces in the Satwal Sector of the Line of Control.

The incident, which occurred on June 24, 2023, resulted in the tragic loss of two civilian lives and the injury of another individual.

Pakistan firmly condemned the reprehensible act of targeting innocent civilians by the Indian forces.

It was emphasized that such acts of senseless violence blatantly violate the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, which was reaffirmed in February 2021.

Besides it, it was underscored that the deliberate targeting of civilians goes against the principles of human dignity, as well as international human rights and humanitarian laws.

