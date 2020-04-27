Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires to protest ceasefire violations along LOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian Charge d' Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry here on Monday, to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jandrot and Khuiratta Sector in the morning.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Jandrot sector, 36 years old innocent Yasmeen Sheraz wife of Sheraz, resident of Red village, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), whereas, nine-year innocent Ateba Zaher daughter of Zaher Ahmed, resident of Mohra Chattar village, sustained serious injuries in Khuiratta Sector, a Foreign Office press release said.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 882 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA & SAARC) underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiated the tense atmosphere along the LoC and were a threat to regional peace and security.

He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The DG (SA & SAARC) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

He also urged the Indian side to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.