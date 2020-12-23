UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Summons Indian Charge D'affaires To Register Protest Over Ceasefire Violations Along LoC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:07 PM

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d'affaires to register protest over ceasefire violations along LoC

The Indian Charge d'affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 22nd December 2020, resulting in one shahadat and serious injuries to three innocent civilians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Indian Charge d'affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 22nd December 2020, resulting in one shahadat and serious injuries to three innocent civilians.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC on 22th December 2020, 50 year old Khadeeja w/o Abdul Rahman, resident of Grid Janubi village embraced shahadat and 16 years old Samar s/o Muhammad Azeem resident of Grid Janubi village, 18 years old Aneela Kausar d/o Muhammad Pervez resident of Barmoch village, 04 years old Muhammad Seemab s/o Muhammad Ramazan resident of Tanoon village, sustained serious injuries, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here..

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

In 2020, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3012 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 28 shahadats and serious injuries to 253 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflected consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and were a threat to regional peace and security, the statement said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).����� � The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Fire Protest Foreign Office United Nations Jammu December 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed as one of the speakers ..

9 minutes ago

Masdar achieves financial close on landmark 100 MW ..

24 minutes ago

10 more succumb to coronavirus in KP

2 minutes ago

PNCA to hold programme " Millat Ka Pasban" on Quai ..

3 minutes ago

Moldovan Prime Minister Resigns

3 minutes ago

Truck Drivers Clash With Police as UK-France Borde ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.