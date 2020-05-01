(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday strongly protested over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rakhchikri Sector on 29th April, 2020, resulting in shahadats and serious injuries to innocent civilians. Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry here at Foreign Office to register Pakistan's strong protest.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Kirni village, two innocent female civilians 16 years old, Zobia Bibi d/o Lal Din, and 52 years old Rasheeda Bibi w/o Muhammad Hassan, embraced shahadat and two civilians 10 years old, Faizan Hassan s/o Muhammad Hassan, and 55 years old Roshna Bibi w/o Kamal Din, sustained serious injuries, a foreign office statement issued here said.

In 2020 alone India has committed 919 ceasefire violations and deliberately targeted innocent civilians living close to the LOC in Azad Jammu & Kashmir with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA & SAARC) underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.

The widespread disregard by India for international human rights and international norms are further vitiating the tense environment, and are posing a serious threat to regional peace and security.

He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The DG (SA & SAARC) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

He also urged the Indian side to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.