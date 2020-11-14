(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday summoned the Indian Charged'Affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on the day.

Consequent to the Indian firing, four innocent civilians were martyred while another 12 sustained serious injuries, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The targeted areas in the most recent ceasefire violations were Neelum Valley (Nekrun, Kel, Sharda, Dudhnial, Shahkot, Jura, Nauseri sectors), Leepa Valley (Danna, Mandal and Kayani sectors), Jhelum Valley (Chham and Pandu sectors), and Bagh Valley (Pirkanthi, Sankh, Haji Pir, Bedori and Kailer sectors).

The spokesperson said in the deliberate provocation, the Indian occupation forces, in utter disregard for all international obligations and human rights and the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, targeted the civilian inhabited areas.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 2737 ceasefire violations to date, martyring 25 people and injuring 218 others.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

It was stressed that the egregious violations of international law reflected consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and were a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the current and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations, and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.