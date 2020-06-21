UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Summons Indian Charges D'Affaires Over Deadly Border Shooting At LoC - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Pakistan Summons Indian Charges d'Affaires Over Deadly Border Shooting at LoC - Statement

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Pakistan on Sunday summoned India's Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register its protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) a day prior, Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

According to the department, the Director-General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri expressed a "strong protest" to Ahluwalia over the alleged ceasefire violation which on Saturday night which left one civilian dead and two other injured.

According to the Pakistani Armed Forces, an unprovoked shooting on Saturday night through the demarcation wires at the LoC killed a young girl and injured her mother and brother.

Chaudhri said the Indian government "must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and security," according to the Foreign Office.

According to the statement, unilateral fire from the Indian side has killed 12 civilians and injured 102 this year so far.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Dead Fire Protest Foreign Office Young Sunday From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

2 hours ago

SEWA completes natural gas network in Rahmaniyah

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah surprises emirate’s empl ..

3 hours ago

Arab Parliament for Child discusses holding fourth ..

4 hours ago

Need to focus on cybersecurity, adopt AI to protec ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.