NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Pakistan on Sunday summoned India's Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register its protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) a day prior, Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

According to the department, the Director-General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri expressed a "strong protest" to Ahluwalia over the alleged ceasefire violation which on Saturday night which left one civilian dead and two other injured.

According to the Pakistani Armed Forces, an unprovoked shooting on Saturday night through the demarcation wires at the LoC killed a young girl and injured her mother and brother.

Chaudhri said the Indian government "must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and security," according to the Foreign Office.

According to the statement, unilateral fire from the Indian side has killed 12 civilians and injured 102 this year so far.