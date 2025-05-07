Open Menu

Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat; Hands Over Demarche To Protest Strikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat; hands over demarche to protest strikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the Indian Chargé d’Affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to receive Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

These strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians, including women and children, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

"It was conveyed that India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations. Pakistan firmly rejected India’s baseless justifications for its hostile conduct," the spokesperson added.

The Indian side was also warned that such reckless behavior posed a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

