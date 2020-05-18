Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violation

(@fidahassanain)

The spokesperson says 37-year old Muhammad Shafi, resident of Jijot village, sustained serious injuries due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to Foreign Office to record protest. She said due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, 37 years old Muhammad Shafi, resident of Jijot village, sustained serious injuries.

The Spokesperson said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1081 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the spokesperson underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

She said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

Aisha Farooqui said Indian occupation forces display complete disregard for human rights by repeated shelling and firing resulting in a large number of civilian shahadats and injuries.