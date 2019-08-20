UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Kashmir Cross-Border Clashes

Pakistan summoned India's top diplomat in the country after cross-border clashes erupted last week along the line that divides the disputed Kashmir region in two

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Pakistan summoned India's top diplomat in the country after cross-border clashes erupted last week along the line that divides the disputed Kashmir region in two.

"[South Asia] Director General... Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Gaurav Ahluwalia today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations," a Pakistani Foreign Ministry statement read.

The skirmishes killed at least five people, the Pakistani military said. According to the Foreign Ministry, a seven-year-old boy has died of his wounds, becoming the sixth casualty.

The UN-brokered ceasefire along the so-called Line of Control was introduced after the 1947-1948 war over Kashmir between the two nations, which each administer a part of it but claim the region in its entirety.

In a move condemned by Pakistan, India stripped the part under its control of a special status and downgraded it from a state to a territory. Pakistan expelled the Indian ambassador and severed trade ties in protest.

