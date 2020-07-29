Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, registers strong protest over CFVs by India

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control here on Wednesday.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said three innocent civilians sustained serious injuries in indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the Line of Control yesterday.

She said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, she said, India has committed 1823 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 14 shahadats and serious injuries to 138 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Spokesperson underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

She said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.