UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat, Registers Strong Protest Over CFVs By India

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:35 PM

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, registers strong protest over CFVs by India

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui says three innocent civilians sustained serious injuries in indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the Line of Control yesterday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control here on Wednesday.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said three innocent civilians sustained serious injuries in indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the Line of Control yesterday.

She said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, she said, India has committed 1823 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 14 shahadats and serious injuries to 138 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Spokesperson underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

She said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Fire Protest Foreign Office All

Recent Stories

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakista ..

19 minutes ago

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

26 minutes ago

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

33 minutes ago

Hina Jilani receives American Society of Internati ..

37 minutes ago

TRA publishes 33 apps for digital Eidiya

41 minutes ago

Emirates to resume flights to Clark from 1st Augus ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.