Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat to Lodge Protest Over Ceasefire Breaches in Kashmir

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The press service of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it summoned a senior Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region.

According to the statement, four civilians, including two children, were seriously injured in Jandrot Sector on June 9 as a result of "unprovoked" firing by India.

"A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jandrot Sector, on 9th June 2020, resulting in serious injuries to four innocent civilians," the statement said.

The ministry said that India has committed nearly 1,300 ceasefire violations in 2020, adding that a total of 98 civilians were wounded in these attacks.

"The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1,296 ceasefire violations resulting in 7 shahadats and serious injuries to 98 innocent civilians," the statement said.

The situation in Kashmir has traditionally been strained due to conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. Tensions escalated last August when the Indian government annulled Kashmir's special autonomous status and placed it under New Delhi's direct control.