Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasefire violation by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register a strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hajipir and Bedori sectors of the LoC on June 20, 2020, a 13-year old Iqra Shabbir, daughter of Shabbir Ahmed martyred, while 32-year old Zahida Bano, wife of Shabbir Ahmed and 12-year old Saddam Rafique, son of Rafique Butt sustained serious injuries with all being the residents of Mensar village.

The Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri summoned the Indian diplomat and condemned the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, said a Foreign Office press release.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 1440 ceasefire violations to date, martyring 13 people and leaving other 104 innocent civilians seriously injured.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA & SAARC) underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiated the tense atmosphere.

He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He said the Indian government must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions were increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and security, he added.

The DG (SA & SAARC) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

He also urged that Indian side should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.