UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat To Protest Targeting UN Observers At LoC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest targeting UN Observers at LoC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Saturday summoned Indian Chargé d'Affaires to Foreign Office for registering strong protest at the deliberate targeting observers belonging to the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) by the Indian troops.

On Friday, the United Nations (UN) observers were on their way to Polas village in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to meet the victims of the Indian ceasefire violations in Chirikot Sector of the Line of Control (LOC).

"Both the Observers present in the vehicle thankfully remained unharmed and were safely rescued and evacuated to Rawalakot by the Pakistan Army. However, their vehicle sustained damage," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said attack was unambiguously premeditated as the UN vehicles were clearly recognizable even from long distances due to their distinctive marking and blue flag.

He said the deliberate targeting of a UN vehicle, engaged in discharging the mandate of the UN Security Council, constituted a grave violation of India's obligations, under the Council's resolutions and the UN Charter, which included the obligation to ensure the safety and security of the UNMOGIP Observers.

"It appears to be a new coercive and reckless Indian ploy to hinder the observers' work," the spokesperson remarked.

He said it was communicated to the Indian side that the brazen act was a flagrant violation of established international norms and represented a complete disregard for principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

It was also conveyed that the reprehensible act also represented a new low in the conduct of Indian occupation forces which target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but United Nations' observers as well.

The Indian side was called upon to desist from such blatant violations of international law; respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan; and let the UNMOGIP perform its role mandated by the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Protest Foreign Office Army United Nations Vehicles Vehicle Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari appointed as new Rector ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Red Crescent cricket team beat Sports Wri ..

17 minutes ago

Dr.Firdous holds open court

17 minutes ago

PHC holds full court reference in memory of late C ..

17 minutes ago

Peskov Says West's Negative Reaction to Russian CO ..

21 minutes ago

Citizen faces difficulties due to gas load sheddin ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.