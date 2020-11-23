Pakistan summons Indian diplomats to record protest against ceasefire violations

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says the Indian occupation forces have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy caliber mortars and automatic weapons along the LOC and the Working Boundary.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Pakistan on Monday lodged a strong protest with India over its recent ceasefire violations along the line of control which resulted in the serious injuries to eleven innocent civilians.

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Monday to register the protest.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

The spokesperson said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. He said by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).