UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Summons Indian Envoy To Condemn Unprovoked Ceasefire Violations By India Along LoC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:18 PM

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to condemn unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along LoC

Condemning the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan Tuesday said the ceasefire violations by India were a threat to regional peace and security and might lead to a strategic miscalculation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Condemning the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan Tuesday said the ceasefire violations by India were a threat to regional peace and security and might lead to a strategic miscalculation. Director General (South Asia & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia again this day and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC on October 6 and 7, a foreign office statement issued here said.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian army in Chirikot Sector of LoC, an old lady Nazira Begum w/o Muhammad Hussain, aged 69 years, resident of village Kakuta embraced Shahadat, while three other civilians, Manzoor s/o Ashraf aged 43 years, Jamil s/o Misri aged 40 years and Mushtaq s/o Ghulam Muhammad aged 46 years, residents of village Kakuta sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Fire Foreign Office Army United Nations Lead October 2017 From Asia

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan invites Pakistan to ‘Take another loo ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan wants peace but not at the cost of respec ..

10 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry hails g ..

2 minutes ago

Fashion, design industry has huge significance for ..

2 minutes ago

Denmark selects first athlete for 2020 Olympics

2 minutes ago

NIH for preparing epidemic-prone diseases response ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.