UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Summons Indian High Commissioner, Conveys Strong Demarche On Indian Announcement About IoK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 09:42 PM

Pakistan summons Indian High Commissioner, conveys strong demarche on Indian announcement about IoK

The foreign secretary on Monday summoned the Indian High Commissioner (IHC) to the Foreign Office and conveyed a strong demarche on the announcements made and actions taken by the Government of India with regard to Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The foreign secretary on Monday summoned the Indian High Commissioner (IHC) to the Foreign Office and conveyed a strong demarche on the announcements made and actions taken by the Government of India with regard to Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign secretary conveyed Pakistan's unequivocal rejection of the illegal actions as they were in breach of international law and several UN Security Council resolutions, the Foreign Office in a statement issued here said.

Pakistan's resolute condemnation of the unlawful actions aimed at further consolidating the illegal occupation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) was underscored.

The Foreign Secretary also condemned the preceding pre-meditated steps such as complete lock-down of IoK, deployment of additional 180,000 troops, imposition of curfew, house arrest of Kashmiri leaders and suspension of communication services, among others.

Pakistan's consistent opposition to all Indian attempts to change the demographic structure and final status of IoK was emphasized.

The foreign secretary called upon India to halt and reverse its unlawful and destabilizing actions, ensure full compliance with UN Security Council resolutions, and refrain from any further action that could entail serious implications.

The foreign secretary reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the indigenous legitimate Kashmiri people's struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United Nations Condemnation Resolute Jammu Moral Islamabad High Court All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

CDA launches anti-encroachment operation, retrieve ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani nation stands united against India: Shah ..

2 minutes ago

D.A.E Supply Exam 2019 from Nov.13

2 minutes ago

1.6 million pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Ha ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan Hindu Council displays 40 feet large nati ..

21 minutes ago

D.Com, DBA exams to commence on Oct.2

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.