UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Summons Norwegian Ambassador Over Quran Desecration Incident - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 07:40 AM

Pakistan Summons Norwegian Ambassador Over Quran Desecration Incident - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned on Saturday the Norwegian ambassador to Islamabad to express concern about the incident with desecration of the Muslim holy book, Quran, in Norwegian city of Kristiansand, the ministry said.

Earlier this week, the "Stop Islamisation of Norway" movement held a rally in Kristiansand, during which its leader Lars Thorsen tried to burn a copy of the holy book despite warnings from the police. A scuffle broke out after an unknown man tried to stop Thorsen from burning Quran and both of them were detained.

"The Ambassador of Norway was called to the Foreign office today to convey the deep concern of the government and people of Pakistan over the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Norwegian city of Kristiansand.

Pakistan's condemnation of this action wasreiterated. It was underscored that such actions hurt the sentiments of 1.3 billion Muslims around the world, including those in Pakistan. Furthermore, such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression," the ministry said.

Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen, on his part, condemned the incident adding that in "Norway everyone has the right to free speech and to practice their religion without being harassed."

Islamabad also urged the Norwegian authorities to bring those responsible to justice and to prevent the recurrence of any such incident in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Police Condemnation Norway Man Kristiansand Muslim From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

7 hours ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

8 hours ago

Oil from spill in Brazil washes up in Rio state

8 hours ago

Ex-President Morales' Children Leave Bolivia for A ..

8 hours ago

Bayern climb to second as Gladbach slip up in Berl ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.