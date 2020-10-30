UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat Over LoC Violations

Fri 30th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat at Foreign Ministry to register strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday.

The violation of LoC by the Indian forces in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors seriously injured two innocent civilians including 22 year old Rukhsana Shaheen, daughter of Muhammad Iqbal, resident of Kirni village and 36-year old Muhammad Azam, son of Chanan Din, resident of Akhori village.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2580 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in martyrdom of 19 people and seriously injuring 199 innocent civilians, he added.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

