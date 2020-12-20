UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat Over Ceasefire Violations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to the foreign ministry for registering strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces along the Line of Control (LoC) Saturday.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC on December 19, a 25 year old Sagheera, daughter of Muhammad Haneef, resident of Akhori village, sustained serious injuries.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

In 2020, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3003 ceasefire violations to date, martyring 27 people and serious injuring 250 innocent civilians, he added.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.\867

